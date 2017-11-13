   
Monday, November 13, 2017
News

Formal complaint to be filed against Colorado lawmaker Steve Lebsock by colleague Faith Winter

November 13, 2017

Steve-Lebsock-011117.jpg
Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton, applauds during opening day of Colorado's 71st General Assembly Jan. 11, 2017. Lebsock is cosponsoring a bill with Sen. Owen Hill, a Colorado Springs Republican, to lift the ban on switchblades in the state. (Steve Sokolik/The Colorado Statesman)Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton, applauds during opening day of Colorado’s 71st General Assembly Jan. 11, 2017. Lebsock is cosponsoring a bill with Sen. Owen Hill, a Colorado Springs Republican, to lift the ban on switchblades in the state. (Steve Sokolik/The Colorado Statesman)

DENVER — A Colorado state representative who has accused a fellow lawmaker of sexual harassment says she intends to file a formal complaint at the state Capitol, triggering a confidential investigation.

Democratic Rep. Faith Winter told media outlets about her plan Monday, three days after she and two other women publicly accused Democratic Rep. Steve Lebsock of sexual harassment.

Such complaints in the House of Representatives are handled by Speaker Crisanta Duran but she isn’t allowed to confirm the existence of a complaint under the Legislature’s harassment policy. Duran said earlier Monday that she would appoint an independent party to investigate any complaint.

Lebsock has denied doing anything wrong and said any accuser should file a formal complaint. Later, he also apologized for the pain he caused the three women.

Rep. Faith Winter, D-Westminster, said she plans to outline the allegations against Lebsock in a letter to House Speaker Crisanta Duran by the end of the day, The Denver Post reported.

Read more at denverpost.com.

The Associated Press

