Final pre-election fundraising numbers show DPS candidates over the half-million dollar mark

Author: Marianne Goodland - November 4, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago

This content is only available to subscribers.



Login or Subscribe

Unless there’s a major GOP rush to the ballot box in the next 72 hours, both ballot return numbers and fundraising indicate the three incumbents running for the Jefferson County school board are likely to be re-elected next Tuesday. And in the Denver Public Schools, fundraising by the 10 candidates has exceeded $641,000 with spending […]