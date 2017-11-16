FEEDBACK: Tax reform, health care reform and George Brauchler

Author: Dan Njegomir - November 16, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Tax-reform legislation threatens nonprofits

On behalf of the Colorado Nonprofit Association, I want to share that the Colorado Nonprofit Association board of directors has officially stated its opposition to the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act (H.R. 1) now pending in Congress. Our board’s official statement can be found here: https://www.coloradononprofits.org/news/colorado-nonprofit-association-opposes-house-tax-cuts-and-jobs-act/nov-13-2017

In its current form, the bill has several provisions that would impair the ability of nonprofits to serve people and strengthen communities. Most significantly, the bill would reduce charitable giving and allow all charities to engage in politics. With these potentially harmful results in mind, we want to get word out to your readers about the impact this bill will have on Colorado’s nonprofit community.

Laura Schwinkendorf

Barefoot PR

Colorado Nonprofit Association

Denver

Brauchler? Never had a chance

I have a confession to make: I have been a bad friend. For the past six months or so, some of my “friends” on Facebook have been gushing over George Brauchler. Talking about what a great governor he’s going to make. I should have spoken up and told them they were wasting their time and money, and that there was just NO WAY George Brauchler was going to be governor. His name recognition was between 0 percent and 1 percent, and just how many more times could his campaign brag about winning straw polls with other candidates with even less name recognition? Please forgive me

Creighton Thomas

Highlands Ranch

An ode to open enrollment

Co-pays and contracts and caps – oh, my!

Plans and deductibles make me cry.

There’s gold, and silver, and bronze to choose,

and I wonder how much I stand to lose….

It’s hard to know what your care will cost,

and, in the process, people get lost.

Miss the deadline, get sick and you’re dead;

all of it makes for such aches in the head.

If you can’t pay for a top-tier plan,

they’ll just charge you more for your bedpan.

With premiums low, costs go sky-high,

so they still get your money, by and by.

Gaming our healthcare for huge profit,

healthcare execs won’t ever stop it.

Let’s work to save our collective skin,

this is a game we the people must win.

Americans all deserve the right

to have good health care: That’s why we fight!

Our best hope is Medicare for all —

and then I won’t dread the coming of Fall.

Jan Sheldon

Volunteer, Colorado Foundation for Universal Health Care

Littleton

(Editor’s note: We don’t encourage letters submitted in verse — but sometimes, it’s too good to pass up.)

Send us your feedback: opinion@ColoradoPolitics.com