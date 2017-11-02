FEEDBACK: From the Colorado Springs ballot to the federal budget and beyond

Author: Dan Njegomir - November 2, 2017 - Updated: 42 minutes ago

A tutoring tool for the federal budget

Are you confused about President Trump’s tax reform plan? How does it differ from the current tax plan? What about the $487 billion deficit? Our nation’s health costs that total $1.2 trillion (that’s trillion)?

In cooperation with the Bi-Partisan Policy Center, we’ve developed the Federal Balancing Act — an interactive tool to help all of us understand the current budget. It’s hard to comprehend the magnitude of the president’s proposals and the congressional debate if we don’t understand the current budget and tax brackets.

Balancing Act was conceived and developed by us, Engaged Public – a Colorado firm. Our hope is that members of Congress (including the Colorado delegation) use Federal Balancing Act in town hall meetings when they’re trying to explain the budget and the tax cuts to their constituents. We promise that it will lead to a more educated and productive conversation.

Brenda Morrison

Engaged Public/Balancing Act

Denver

Against Springs Issue 2A — but glad to be asked

All the Colorado Springs newspapers — the Gazette, the Business Journal, and the Independent — all agree with Mayor John Suthers in support of Colorado Springs Ballot Issue 2A, assessing a local stormwater fee. That’s not the first sign of the apocalypse: It’s just business as usual when voters are going to be asked for more money. Despite several recent tax hikes and even a TABOR-override (which means, literally, that the city’s budget is now growing faster than population growth plus inflation), Mayor Suthers says the legal chickens have come home to roost, and Colorado Springs taxpayers have to pay for yet another henhouse.

I disagree. But I’m damn glad to be asked. The City Council didn’t ask last time around even though the people of Colorado clearly demanded the right to vote on tax increases 25 years ago when we adopted the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. That franchise means something. Too few of our leaders respect it, and kudos to City Council for respecting it this time.

Government lawyers have spun any number of tax hikes as “fees,” using Orwellian legal theories to strip this franchise away from the people. A number of the most aggressive abuses are pending before the Colorado Supreme Court, or soon will be. And while Colorado Supreme Court Justice Allison Eid’s transfer to the federal court is a blessing for the country, it spells doom for TABOR — because it gives Gov. John Hickenlooper the chance to appoint another lefty to the bench, just in time to rubber-stamp the “fees” gambit. Kudos again to City Council. We may never get to vote on tax hikes again.

John Peters

Colorado Springs

Thiry hardly instills trust

Kent Thiry is far from an unbiased activist (“Fair Districts Coalition brings in chairman with deep pockets: DaVita’s Kent Thiry,” Oct. 26). He has a dark past, as does his company. This is nothing more than a typical Democrat attempting to further advantage the coalition of liberals/socialists/communists/progressives/Democrats/fake news media/LGBTQ/marijuana crowd/Californicators in the destruction of Colorado!

Don Sherwood

Boulder

