FEEDBACK: Coffman, don't disappoint us; Trump delights us, and more - Colorado Politics

Coffman, rest of Colorado’s D.C. delegation should support tax plan

While the holiday season brings our families together for joyous celebration, it is also a time of great financial stress for most working Americans like myself. I think I speak for most Coloradans when I say that being able to keep a larger portion of my paycheck would be a welcome change, especially at this time of the year.

U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman has a chance to make that change for the people of Colorado before Christmas, with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Passing this legislation would mean real, positive change for people like me and their families. The TCJA is estimated to increase household incomes significantly — between $4,000 and $9,000 —giving the middle class more disposable income to spend on what really matters, like investing in our children’s college education or putting that money back into the growth of our own businesses.

Rep. Coffman and the rest of our leaders in Washington now have an opportunity to get a comprehensive tax reform bill to President Trump’s desk. By voting for the TCJA, Coffman would show, once again, that he remains dedicated to bringing serious relief to middle-class Americans. It’s an opportunity that he should not let go to waste.

Kristine Dye

Centennial

Trump kept his word, did what he said he would

I, like so many other Republicans, didn’t vote for Donald Trump because I felt he was the epitome of what we wanted for a next president, but that he was the better of the two choices. I have been so pleased to see what he has actually done in office — and it is what he promised he would do. Others have promised, but don’t do. I believe he was the only one of the field of 16 who could have won as a Republican candidate simply because he probably brought along a lot of Democrats who looked at him as a businessman and figured a businessman brought to the table a different set of talents that might help our country. Little did we count on his being the most conservative president since Ronald Reagan in his policies, and of actually doing all the wonderful things he promised as a candidate.

We all have smiles on our faces to know some of the details: a 17-year low in unemployment; the stock market didn’t crash as was predicted; the pipelines and their attendant thousands of jobs are being constructed or are in operation; illegal border crossings are down 50 percent (even without the wall); we recently recognized our ally, Israel, to have Jerusalem as its capital — which four previous presidents promised to do and didn’t, and we’re about to get a simpler and more reasonable tax code.

The president has encouraged everybody to say “Merry Christmas.” (Last year’s Christmas card from the White House, if you look online, said “Happy Holidays.” This year’s says, “Merry Christmas.”) He works 19 hours a day seven days a week. Fortunately he has tons of energy, and I for one am grateful for him.

Roberta Sutton

Evergreen

Is America really the land of the free?

Being an average U.S. citizen, I cannot help but wonder where “the rest of us” stand in this muddle we now call the U.S. Government. When the likes of Lois Lerner and Hilary Clinton commit several crimes against the government (that would be against us. the citizens) and one guy who told one lie (Mr. Flynn) is fed to the lions, we can only wonder if the government has any remaining scruples. The crimes committed and federal statutes violated by Hilary Clinton have been very well documented and enumerated by several sources, including myself, in articles in other papers and magazines. So why is she still out and about and making money, which in part really come from her transgressions?

I ask this question as we read about censorship and government control in other countries. China has an iron clad lock on its citizens as do many other countries. We would like to imagine that we are a “free” country and immune from such government control, but are we really? The scandal that the Mueller investigation has become clearly shows the amount of political prejudice that goes into many of our governments’ legal actions.

William F. Hineser

Arvada

