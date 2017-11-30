FEEDBACK: Budgeting for the masses, sexual harassment and more

Author: Dan Njegomir - November 30, 2017 - Updated: 4 hours ago

Responsible budget leadership begins with input from Arapahoe County’s citizens

Does Arapahoe County need a new jail, courthouse, and more taxes? What about its pension obligations? Whether a homeowner or renter, increased property taxes impacts everyone throughout the county. If property taxes go up, so will rents. Everyone is affected. What about TABOR and the Gallagher Amendment? Both are factors in play in Arapahoe County and around the State.

The Arapahoe County Citizen Budget Committee (CBC) is a 15-member body that represents the five county districts, with three citizens appointed by each of the county commissioners. The CBC meets monthly and is charged to review the annual proposed budget, review proposals that have significant fiscal and operational impacts, and provide recommendations on financial decisions to the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC).

As CBC chair, I Implore citizens and tax payers to get involved in all counties. Arapahoe County has over 600,000 residents. The input of 15 are not enough to represent the entire County. Talk to your commissioner. And share concerns with your county-wide elected officials: treasurer, sheriff, clerk, coroner, and assessor. All five plus two commissioners are up for reelection in 2018. Get involved in a city or county committee. Come to public hearings.

We get what we pay for. Moreover, we get the outcome we invest our time into. Act locally. Too often we focus on national and state level issues when more direct impacts are felt at our city and county level such as more taxes.

Arapahoe County provides its citizens with well-delivered, quality services at a reasonable cost to taxpayers. The CBC will continue to reinforce responsible budget leadership.

David Schlatter

Chair, 2017 Arapahoe County Citizen Budget Committee

Centennial

Should state Rep. Steve Lebsock resign?

No, but Crisanta Durán should resign for appointing him committee chair after she learned of the allegations against him.

Jeffrey Beall

Denver

Let congressional Dems back up their threats

I hope DACA does not pass, and the Democrats in Congress vote to shut down the government. It is time for the Dems to stop the threats and the Republicans to not back down.

Terry Jensen

Castle Pines

