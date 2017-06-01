Nigel Farage, ‘person of interest’ in Trump-Russia case, will speak in Lone Tree on June 17

British political figure Nigel Farage, who was identified as a “person of interest” in the investigation into possible improper ties between the White House and Russia Thursday, is scheduled to speak in Lone Tree in two weeks, Colorado Politics has learned.

The Brexit movement leader is down as the keynote speaker June 17 at a National Asian Indian Republican Association gala and dinner at the Marriott Denver South.

Tickets to the event started at $125 each and go up to $350 for a VIP reception.

The Guardian newspaper reported Thursday that the FBI is looking into the possibility that Farage was a go-between for the Trump campaign and Wikileaks. The promotion for the Colorado speech characterizes Farage as an adviser to Trump.

Sources told The Guardian Farage is “right in the middle of these relationships. He turns up over and over again.”

In a statement to international outlets, Farage said, “This hysterical attempt to associate me with the Putin regime is a result of the liberal elite being unable to accept Brexit and the election of President Trump.

“For the record, I have never been to Russia, I’ve had no business dealings with Russia in my previous life and I have appeared approximately three times on RT (Russia Today newspaper) in the last 18 months. I consider it extremely doubtful I could be a person of interest to the FBI as I have no connections to Russia.”

With Hillary Clinton leading in most polls last year, Wikileaks released a cache of unflattering e-mails that most U.S. intelligence agencies think was hacked by Russian operatives to sway the election.

Trump continues to call it “fake news,” but the controversy and growing specter of impeachment threaten to engulf his presidency just months into office.

Promoters of Farage’s speech note in the flyer cite a headline from the London’s Independent newspaper the day after the U.S. election: “Now that Donald Trump is the President-elect, Nigel Farage has become the most powerful man in politics.”

Farage even joked that Trump should appoint him to be the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, the coalition he helped dismantle as leader of the Brexit movement.