More evidence that pot is the cash crop to beat, in Pueblo as elsewhere

Reported the other day by the Pueblo Chieftain’s Peter Roper:
Pueblo County appears to be on the way to a near-40 percent increase in tax revenue from marijuana sales in 2017, according to its June revenue report.
The county already has collected $2.4 million in pot taxes as of July 1 this year — and if that trend holds, the total revenue from both medical and recreational businesses would tally around $4.8 million by the year’s end.
Pueblo’s windfall is of course a snapshot of what’s happening statewide:
Pueblo County isn’t alone in seeing pot revenues surge. Right now, the growth in the county’s marijuana revenue is closely tracking the state.
According to the Department of Revenue, the state received about 40 percent more in June tax pot payments for the first six months of this year as opposed to June the previous year. That also reflects some changes in tax rates around the state.
