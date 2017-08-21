More evidence that pot is the cash crop to beat, in Pueblo as elsewhere

Reported the other day by the Pueblo Chieftain’s Peter Roper:

Pueblo County appears to be on the way to a near-40 percent increase in tax revenue from marijuana sales in 2017, according to its June revenue report.

The county already has collected $2.4 million in pot taxes as of July 1 this year — and if that trend holds, the total revenue from both medical and recreational businesses would tally around $4.8 million by the year’s end.