More evidence (if we needed any) that Colorado’s economy is pumped

This just in from the Secretary of State’s Office: Colorado’s economy continues to surge. Not really news, you say? And not necessarily good news, either, given how real estate prices and rents also keep soaring. OK, but unemployment is at historic lows, too. So, a strong economy is a mixed bag.

In any event, don’t blame the messenger — Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams. His office announced today that new business entity filings and existing entity renewals with the office’s business division rose in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period last year. There was a slight dip in both measures from the first quarter this year.

Williams, quoted in a press statement, said:

“New entity filings continue an upward trajectory, which is good news for our state … There are now nearly 650,000 business entities in good standing filed with our office.”

The data from Williams’s office is tracked and analyzed by the Business Research Division at the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder, which regularly compiles the data in its Quarterly Business & Economic Indicators Report, also on file at the Secretary of State’s Office.

Also quoted in the press release is Richard Wobbekind, director of the Business Research Division:

“At this time the national economy appears poised to continue the third longest expansion in U.S. history … We see few warning signs that could derail this trajectory over the next year. Colorado’s economy is still holding strong.”