Ethics Watch dynamo Peg Perl starting a firm, eying a run for Denver office in 2019

The MVP of good government and public policy at the Colorado Capitol is changing jerseys. Peg Perl, tenacious senior attorney for Colorado Ethics Watch, is starting a consulting firm, Democracy TNG.

She’s also thinking about running for local office in Denver in 2019. That’s as much of an announcement as she’s making right now. If history is any guide, Perl will be tough to beat. Heck, just last month Law Week Colorado named her one of the top six women lawyers in the state.

Perl’s bio reads like that of a public policy lifetime achievement award winner. She seamlessly combined law and honest government advocacy with Ethics Watch since 2012. Perl chairs the Women’s Lobby of Colorado working on issues that impact women and families, such as health care and workplace equity.

As she has since 2013, Perl will continue to lead and speak for Courts Matter Colorado, a coalition of progressive organizations that watchdog the federal court vacancies and decisions.

In her spare time, she teaches law and advocacy in the Colorado Women’s College and University College at the University of Denver.

In D.C,, she had nonpartisan policy counsel positions with the House Ethics Committee from 2008 to 2010, then a similar job with the Federal Election Commission from 2004 to 2008. She has a law degree from Georgetown University and her undergrad from Arizona State University.

“I am honored to have worked with the Ethics Watch team to keep state and local government accountable to Coloradans,” she said in an e-mail Friday night. “I plan to continue to work for modernized campaign spending disclosure and elections, and transparent ethical government responsive to all residents at the state and local level in my new consulting venture.

“It is my continued commitment to these values that also leads me to explore whether to return to government service.”

As a consultant, Perl said she would provide educational workshops and materials, along with helping develop policy, on campaign finance, ethics, elections, open records and government transparency.