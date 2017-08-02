EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt expected to tour Gold King Mine on Friday

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is expected to tour the Gold King Mine spill site near Durango on Friday, Colorado Politics has learned.

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican, is expected to join Pruitt, according to sources, who were unable to speak on the record as the event has not yet been made public.

It was not immediately clear whether other Colorado elected officials, including Gov. John Hickenlooper and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, both Democrats, were invited to join Pruitt on the tour, which will not be open to the public.

The EPA was heavily criticized under President Obama for the catastrophic spill in Silverton, which dumped 3 million gallons of old toxic mining sludge into the Animas River in August 2015, turning it a mustard yellow color.

The spill fouled rivers in three Western states with arsenic, lead and other heavy metals.

The EPA acknowledged fault in the spill, in which sludge flowed into creeks and rivers during restoration work at Gold King. The flow headed into the San Juan River in New Mexico and Utah. The EPA and a contractor were attempting to restore the inactive draining mine, but instead caused a blowout.

With a new administration under President Trump, many in southwest Colorado feared that they would be forgotten as critical restoration work continues in the area. The EPA added Gold King to its Superfund list in 2016, which opens up large pools of federal money for permanent reclamation efforts.

Multiple abandoned leaking mines were added as part of the Superfund listing, known as the Bonita Peak Mining District. Mining-related sites in the area have contaminated the Upper Animas, Mineral Creek and Cement Creek for more than a century.

Restoration aims at permanent water treatment and long-term water quality monitoring.

Local leaders in Silverton and San Juan County went through an evolution on the subject, having been opposed to the Superfund listing for many years. Locals feared that a listing would leave a permanent black eye on the tourist-driven community. But they eventually came around to supporting a Superfund listing.

Because of the hesitation and anxiety, local and state leaders are closely watching the EPA under Pruitt to ensure that cleanup efforts don’t damage local communities.

Many in the Durango and surrounding communities were outraged with the Obama-era EPA’s response in the wake of the spill, which included slow communication and disorganized emergency response efforts.

Former EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy upset the community when she landed in Durango in 2015 after the spill to hold only a 15-minute press conference and meet with local leaders behind closed doors. She did not hold a public meeting to answer the concerns of residents, nor did she plan a trip to Gold King Mine.

Pruitt could face similar questions from the community, which remains anxious about restoration efforts.

Check back with ColoradoPolitics.com, as this story is developing.