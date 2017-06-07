Emily’s List endorses Democrat Cary Kennedy in 2018 gubernatorial race

A national Democratic fundraising group that backs women running for office endorsed Colorado gubernatorial candidate Cary Kennedy on Wednesday.

“Colorado has a long history of strong women’s leadership, but has never before elected a woman as governor,” said EMILY’s List President Stephanie Schriock in a statement. “Cary will not only break through that glass ceiling but will bring all Coloradans with her.”

Kennedy, a former state treasurer and former deputy mayor of Denver, is one of four Democrats seeking the nomination for governor in next year’s election, when the Democratic incumbent, John Hickenlooper, will be term-limited.

EMILY’s List — the acronym originally stood for “Early Money is Like Yeast,” which the organization said “helps raise the dough” — has raised more than $500 million for Democratic women who support abortion rights since its founding in 1985, the group said in a release. It’s targeting the Colorado state Senate and governor’s office in 2018 as part of an effort to win control of the redistricting process ahead of the 2020 Census in 13 states.

“We are proud to join Cary Kennedy in her race for governor of Colorado as she fights for good jobs, strong schools and all that is wonderful about the Centennial State,” Schriock said. “A progressive leader and fighter for the people of her beloved state, Cary puts Colorado first — and we could not be more thrilled to stand with her in this fight.”

Kennedy said she was honored to receive the group’s support and tied her campaign to the state’s history opening doors for women in public office.

“For over 30 years, Emily’s List has been helping elect Democratic women across the U.S.,” Kennedy said in a statement. “Their support will help my campaign to become Colorado’s next governor, to protect the Colorado we love, and make sure our progress reaches everyone. In 1894, Coloradans elected the first women to the Colorado Legislature. One hundred and twenty-three years later it is an honor to be running to be the first female governor of Colorado.”

Colorado has never elected a woman governor, and Democrat Gail Schoettler is the only women to have been nominated for the state’s top office by a major party, in 1998. Schoettler, at the time the state’s lieutenant governor, lost the race for an open seat to then-State Treasurer Bill Owens by fewer than 8,000 votes.

The other Democrats running for the gubernatorial nomination include U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, former state Sen. Mike Johnston, D-Denver, and businessman and civic leader Noel Ginsburg. U.S. Rep. Jared Polis has said he’s considering whether to get in the race.

On the Republican side, the declared candidates include 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler, entrepreneur and former state Rep. Victor Mitchell, R-Castle Rock, Larimer County Commissioner Lew Gaiter III and investment banker Doug Robinson. Other potential GOP candidates include State Treasurer Walker Stapleton, Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, DaVita Healthcare Partners Chairman and CEO Kent Thiry and former CSU athletic director Jack Graham, who ran second in the U.S. Senate primary last year.

— Ernest.Luning@coloradopolitics.com