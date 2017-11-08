   
Wednesday, November 8, 2017
Election Day was a game changer for key Colorado school districts

November 8, 2017

This turned out to be the year the teachers unions staged a comeback. Long on the defensive and losing members in Colorado and across the country amid expanding school choice and a rapidly shifting public education landscape, the unions dug in their heels. They opened their coffers and pushed back hard in Tuesday's election against proliferating reforms like charter schools, performance pay, new accountability measures and in one district, school vouchers, all of which they have bitterly opposed.

Dan Njegomir

Dan Njegomir

Dan Njegomir is a blogger and opinion editor for Colorado Politics. A longtime journalist and more-than-25-year veteran of the Colorado political scene, Njegomir has been an award-winning newspaper reporter, an editorial page editor, a senior legislative staffer at the State Capitol and a political consultant.

