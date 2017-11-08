Election Day was a game changer for key Colorado school districts

Author: Dan Njegomir - November 8, 2017 - Updated: 3 minutes ago

This content is only available to subscribers.



Login or Subscribe

This turned out to be the year the teachers unions staged a comeback. Long on the defensive and losing members in Colorado and across the country amid expanding school choice and a rapidly shifting public education landscape, the unions dug in their heels. They opened their coffers and pushed back hard in Tuesday's election against proliferating reforms like charter schools, performance pay, new accountability measures and in one district, school vouchers, all of which they have bitterly opposed.