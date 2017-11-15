   
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
News

El Paso County GOP names new executive director

Author: Rachel Riley, The Gazette - November 15, 2017 - Updated: 8 hours ago

sq500-b36a1b3c8bfdec78565790463fb11593.jpg
Cassandra Sebastian is the new Executive Director of the El Paso County Republican Party. (Photo courtesy of El Paso County Republican Party/Facebook)

The El Paso County Republican Party announced a new executive director on Monday.

Party leadership appointed Cassandra Sebastian to the position, which had been vacant for several months. The title was last held by Daniel Cole, who left the organization in May to become the communications director for the Colorado GOP.

Sebastian’s political career began in 2011, when she helped found the College Republicans at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. She has worked for several candidate campaigns and political nonprofits, assisting with research, social media, communications, events and fundraising.

The county party’s chairman, Joshua Hosler, recognized Sebastian in an email notice on Tuesday.

The party’s leadership changed in September after its past chairman, Trevor Dierdorff, resigned. Hosler, previously the group’s vice chairman, was elected as his replacement by the party’s executive committee during a tumultuous meeting.

Post Views: 1

Related Articles

News
November 15, 2017 Conrad Swanson

Springs councilman recalls Alabama days and cast of political characters

News
November 15, 2017 Joey BunchJoey Bunch

Candidate’s failure to disclose felony throws Greeley race into limbo

News
November 15, 2017 Erin PraterErin Prater

CDOT’s I-70 deal with private partner will cost an estimated $2.2 billion over 30-plus years, documents show

Rachel Riley, The Gazette

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTancredo fires back at Karl Rove’s tirade on Fox News

nextCDOT’s I-70 deal with private partner will cost an estimated $2.2 billion over 30-plus years, documents show

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *