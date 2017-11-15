El Paso County GOP names new executive director

The El Paso County Republican Party announced a new executive director on Monday.

Party leadership appointed Cassandra Sebastian to the position, which had been vacant for several months. The title was last held by Daniel Cole, who left the organization in May to become the communications director for the Colorado GOP.

Sebastian’s political career began in 2011, when she helped found the College Republicans at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. She has worked for several candidate campaigns and political nonprofits, assisting with research, social media, communications, events and fundraising.

The county party’s chairman, Joshua Hosler, recognized Sebastian in an email notice on Tuesday.

The party’s leadership changed in September after its past chairman, Trevor Dierdorff, resigned. Hosler, previously the group’s vice chairman, was elected as his replacement by the party’s executive committee during a tumultuous meeting.