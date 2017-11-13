El Paso County Commissioner Peggy Littleton endorses fellow Republican Chance Hill for CU regent seat

Author: Ernest Luning - November 13, 2017 - Updated: 5 hours ago

El Paso County Commissioner Peggy Littleton is the latest official to endorse Chance Hill, a Colorado Springs Republican and the lone candidate in next year’s election for the University of Colorado Board of Regents seat from the 5th Congressional District.

Littleton, a former elected member of Colorado’s State Board of Education, said she was impressed that Hill won’t be afraid to “push back against the dominant Leftist culture when appropriate” and will refuse to “coddle (students) by creating ‘safe spaces’ or encouraging a reliance on ‘trigger warnings.'”

Hill, an attorney with Sherman & Howard and former CIA analyst and Navy veteran, says he wants to promote intellectual diversity and free speech on CU’s campuses. He also wants to reduce the burden of student debt by cutting costs and cultivating public-private partnerships with the university.

A political newcomer, Hill has racked up a lengthy list of endorsers, including Kyle Hybl, the term-limited incumbent whose seat Hill is seeking, along with U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, Secretary of State Wayne Williams and state Rep. Clarice Navarro.

CU’s regents oversee the university system’s $3.8 billion budget and make key hiring and policy decisions for its four campuses — CU Boulder, CU Colorado Springs, CU Denver, and the CU Anschutz Medical Campus.

Voters elect two at-large regents and one from each of the state’s seven congressional districts to staggered, six-year terms. Republicans currently hold a one-seat majority on the board. The at-large seat represented by Democrat Stephen Ludwig, the 3rd District seat represented by Republican Glenn Gallegos, and the 5th District seat represented by Hybl are up for election next year.

Here’s what Littleton had to say in her endorsement letter: