Shaun Egan to lead Colorado Motor Carriers Association as transportation push continues
Author: Joey Bunch - November 1, 2017 - Updated: 10 hours ago
Shaun Egan (Photo courtesy of the Colorado Motor Carriers Association) Shaun Egan, the president and CEO of Iron Woman Construction and Environmental Services in Denver, has been elected chairman of the politically influential Colorado Motor Carriers Association, the state’s trucking industry advocacy group. The Colorado Motor Carriers Association is one of the key players in […]