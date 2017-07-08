EDITORIAL: Nevada joins competition for pot sales

On Saturday, residents of Nevada were able to see the spectacle that greeted Coloradans more than two years ago: the rush to partake in newly legalized marijuana and cannabis products.

The demand for the product should be a warning sign of things to come — not only for a population that gets normalized to a once-prohibited class of mind-altering substances, but also to changes in the marketplace that could affect the business models, and tax collections, in this state.

The Nevada law — passed by voters in November and turned around remarkably quickly — allows buyers to purchase as much as an ounce of marijuana. Consumption is limited only to private homes, however. The hotels of the Las Vegas strip, its casinos and sidewalks are off limits, with a punishment of at least a $600 fine.

Officials in the state believe two-thirds of marijuana sales will be to tourists.

