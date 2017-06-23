EDITORIAL: Welcome, street rodders

Pueblo is in for a treat again this year as around 2,200, head-turning custom cars and trucks converge with their proud owners and fans on the Colorado State Fairgrounds for the National Street Rod Association’s Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals Plus event, starting today.

The three days, ending Sunday, are expected to draw 10,000 visitors to see the $100 million-plus display of some of the best-looking, awesome automobiles across the nation.

A fan favorite is the annual 100-car parade kicking off the weekend.

