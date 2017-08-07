EDITORIAL: Water-sharing deal offers good example

When Colorado officials drafted a water plan for the state’s future, it contemplated that this state will continue to experience heavy population growth — especially on the northern Front Range — for several decades.

Clearly, under current levels of water storage and usage, there won’t be enough available water for all users when the state’s water supply is extrapolated for a couple of million more people.

One element of that plan has leapt from the abstract to reality — a water-sharing agreement between municipalities and agricultural users to ensure farming in the state remains a top industry and land use.

Last week, Larimer County and City and County of Broomfield officials announced an agreement that will create a sharing arrangement between the two municipalities for Colorado-Big Thompson shares on a preserved open space farm along the Little Thompson River between Longmont and Berthoud.

