EDITORIAL: Watch out for kids

With the opening of the Pueblo City Schools’ (D60) year fast approaching, here’s a reminder to watch out for children in and around school zones. For the kids’ sake, please observe the lower posted speed limit in school zones. In fact, be extra cautious and look out for the little ones who may unknowingly dart or wander out into the streets despite the traffic.

D60 schools on the extended calendar (Corwin, Fountain and Goodnight) as well as the innovation schools (Franklin, Irving, Minnequa, Pueblo Academy of Arts, Roncalli and Risley) will start classes this Wednesday.

All remaining regular schools, including Bessemer Academy and Heroes K-8 Academy (formerly Freed), will start on Aug. 22. Among the local charter schools, Pueblo School for the Arts and Sciences has the Jones Avenue campus starting on Wednesday and the new Fulton Heights campus on Monday. For Chavez/Huerta Preparatory Academy charter school, opening day is Aug. 16.

