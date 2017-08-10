EDITORIAL: War on eyesores, weeds

Recent reports that the city wants to get rid of abandoned houses and weeds are good news for Puebloans sick and tired of unsightly eyesores in our community.

We appreciate City Councilwoman Lori Winner’s commitment to continuing her campaign against boarded-up houses, trash-filled yards and other eyesores even after she leaves her city office at the end of the year.

Winner has no intention to go quietly into a political good night, either. In addition to weighing a possible run for Pueblo County commissioner in 2018, she is working with state Sen. Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, on legislation to let cities get faster approval for demolition permits. For example, local governments currently can seek waivers from time-consuming environmental studies and other procedures in order to expedite demolition and repairs for properties damaged by natural disasters.

