EDITORIAL: Vigilantes don’t help fight versus supremacists

CBS has been running commercials for a new fall show, “Wisdom of the Crowd,” about a system in which information about criminals is shared widely so the public can help catch them.

“People want to be a part of something meaningful,” the character played by star Jeremy Piven explains in the trailer.

The internet can be used for bad and for good, and crowd-sourcing to catch someone suspected of wrongdoing can be either bad or good as well.

“If it doesn’t already exist, it will exist,” Piven said in an Aug. 1 statement on the CBS website.

Read more at The Loveland Reporter-Herald.