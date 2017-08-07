EDITORIAL: Our view: To err is human, to explain is crucial

We are all human beings, and as human beings, we occasionally make errors. Sometimes, our errors involve inconsequential trivialities and are barely even noticed; other times, they are larger and more impactful, and, as a result, everyone notices.

But, large or small, noticed or otherwise, we’ve found the best way to address an error— any error — is to acknowledge it; correct it, if possible; accept responsibility for it; and, probably most importantly, determine precisely how the error occurred, share those findings with all who may have been affected and develop a plan to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

In late April and early May, the Routt County Treasurer’s Office was faced with just such a situation, when several taxing entities in the county were underpaid the April property tax revenues due them. In total, the underpayment amounted to about $5.8 million.

Read more at Steamboat Today.