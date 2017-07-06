EDITORIAL: Vestas Towers: A grand slam home run for the company and Pueblo

Five-thousand, massive towers that hold powerful turbines and huge blades that turn in the wind.

That’s how many towers have been built at the Vestas Towers plant south of Pueblo since the plant opened seven years ago.

It’s a terrific accomplishment, and Vestas held an event late last month to celebrate the accomplishment.

Here’s another fantastic number to celebrate: The plant’s overall workforce has gone from several hundred to more than 800.

The plant, which opened in 2010, is the world’s largest maker of wind turbine towers.

