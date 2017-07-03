EDITORIAL: More useful measures to consider with taxing

A recent community survey conducted by the city of Steamboat Springs indicates strong local support for the addition of a new “sin tax” to the sale of alcoholic beverages and marijuana to help support governmental operations.

The survey also gauged residents’ opinions about a number of other possible taxing mechanisms, including an increase to the city’s lodging tax, a new tax on lift tickets, a property tax and a general sales tax increase.

Among those options, respondents indicated they’d be most amicable to the aforementioned “sin tax,” with 47 percent indicating “strong support” for an additional tax on alcohol and marijuana and another 29 percent saying they’d “somewhat support” such a measure.

After a “sin tax,” an increase to the lodging tax garnered the next-strongest level of support, with 41 percent of respondents saying they’d strongly support the idea.

