Editorial: University of Northern Colorado athletics taking right approach to playing big-name opponents

Competing in NCAA athletics on the small end of Division I can put a school in an awkward position.

On one hand, the school has access and opportunity to compete against big-name programs in games sure to bump up the smaller school’s national exposure while also providing it with a nice payday.

On the other hand, the small school often doesn’t have the firepower on the field or court to truly compete with the high-profile programs.

That’s exactly the position the University of Northern Colorado athletic program has found itself in since making the move to D-I over a decade ago. And if this coming season is any indication, school athletic officials have decided the pros of playing high-profile opponents outweigh the cons.