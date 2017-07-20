EDITORIAL: University Boulevard

Progress, it seems, is rarely quick and never easy.

Two years ago this month, we implored Grand Junction City Council members to change North Avenue to University Boulevard, citing a competitive location assessment that stressed the importance of establishing a stronger connection between Colorado Mesa University and the rest of the community for economic gain.

The report was part of a consultant’s evaluation of marketing and branding efforts related to economic development. We noted the timing provided the perfect opportunity to brand the city as a university town and recognize the school’s $450 million annual impact on the local economy.

Two years later, the name change has resurfaced amid a new campaign to boost CMU’s enrollment. While we’re delighted that the council is slated to vote on a resolution to rename North Avenue in the next month or two, the arguments in favor of the change are, unfortunately, largely one-dimensional.

