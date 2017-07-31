EDITORIAL: A turning point?

Can we agree that this was the worst week of Donald Trump’s presidency? All of the latent dysfunction in the White House finally boiled over in spectacular fashion, culminating with Friday’s announcement that Reince Preibus is out as chief of staff.

If this was a move to stabilize the administration, it came far too late to save the president’s first-year agenda. The Obamacare repeal failed, even with a Republican majority.

That turned out to be a run-of-the-mill political failure compared to the circus-variety sideshows that popped up all week.

The president wanted his attorney general to resign for recusing himself from the Russia probe. Trump has refused to fire Jeff Sessions, choosing to harangue him publicly instead, but Sessions has stood his ground.

