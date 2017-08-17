EDITORIAL: Trump doubles down on hate as the nation mourns

President Donald Trump reached a new low Tuesday in his ongoing effort to use the office of the presidency to cast a dark, hateful stain across the land.

By doubling down in placing equal blame for the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va., Trump gave presidential cover to white nationalists and supremacists, even as he gave lip-service condemnation to its most extreme members, like those dreadfully misguided souls in the neo-Nazi movement and the Ku Klux Klan. When former KKK leader David Duke is thrilled, the situation on the ground has become perilous indeed.

Trump appeared dangerously unstable in his 17-minute jeremiad in the gilded lobby of Trump Tower. Whether he can appreciate this fact is highly questionable, but Trump now presents a moral dilemma for those serving in his cabinet: Should they stay or exit in righteous protest? Worse, whatever the men and women trying to serve the nation decide to do, it’s difficult to imagine how Trump’s broken administration manages to perform as anything other than a lame-duck, minding-the-store apparatus. His actions and words have alienated a broad spectrum of Republican lawmakers and intellectuals.

