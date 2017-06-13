EDITORIAL: Trump should commute disabled Navy veteran’s sentence

As The Gazette’s editorial board commits to veteran advocacy, we ask President Donald Trump to commute the prison sentence of Joseph David Robertson. It’s a case of environmental regulation gone mad.

Robertson came to our attention after the EPA’s inspector general said he would not pursue charges or penalties in conjunction with his agency’s massive spill of toxins from the Gold King Mine into Colorado’s Animas and San Juan rivers. We wondered what the EPA did when common citizens polluted water.

We found the EPA is unmerciful to the general public. It imprisons citizens for environmental mishaps many times smaller than the EPA’s 3 million gallons of mine waste that directly tainted rivers and wells, harmed livestock operations and closed tourism businesses.

The EPA’s decision to give itself a pass was an unconscionable double standard. The agency can pollute water with no consequence, while average citizens rot in prison for doing the same.

