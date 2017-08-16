EDITORIAL: Trump and China

The hallmark of the Trump presidency so far is that no single White House development stays in the public eye for long because there’s always a new crisis emerging that sweeps away yesterday’s headlines.

Unrest in Charlottesville and the president’s failure to condemn white supremacists in a timely manner shifted the focus away from escalating tensions with North Korea, which had already been supplanted by the “palace intrigue” inside the White House swirling around strategist Steve Bannon and national security adviser H.R. McMaster.

Lost in the shuffle was President Trump’s order Monday directing aides to explore the prospect of sanctioning China for its theft of U.S. intellectual property and other unfair trade practices — an overdue policy shift that sends a strong message to Beijing. The action is also a reminder that for all the president’s bluster and boorish behavior, this administration is still capable of delivering on economic issues.

