EDITORIAL: Traffic circles will improve our future

A new roundabout should end the dangerous and inefficient five-way traffic chaos at the southern end of Tejon Street, where Cheyenne Boulevard, Tejon, Cascade and Ramona avenues converge in conflict. What a primitive mess.

The Colorado Springs City Council overcame a final obstacle to the project Tuesday by agreeing to buy a third of an acre from U-Haul for $55,000. Councilman Don Knight voted against the purchase.

The project was delayed by a simple land dispute with U-Haul, now amicably resolved.

One need not be pretentiously Euro-centric to appreciate the benefits of roundabouts, which eliminate inefficient, stop-and-go, stoplight-regulated conflict intersections. Rather, a driver need only look at the Tejon five-way tangle that has traffic lights and fading lane paint trying to direct traffic on four conflicting streets.

