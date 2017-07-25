EDITORIAL: Time’s up — GOP doesn’t get health care and it’s killing us

It’s not hard to see how Republican disdain for the underlying structure of Obamacare combined with President Donald Trump’s ignorance and dramatic dependence have now created a toxic brew of health care Americans are sick of.

In the same way many House and Senate Republicans refuse to admit and act on the reality of global climate change, many in the Congressional GOP refuse to admit the hard facts and numbers of American health care.

This country not only spends more on health care dished out to fewer people, we spend considerably more than any other country in the world.

It’s perfectly logical and admirable that many Republicans see that the rising cost of Medicaid and Medicare are threatening to eat a massive hole in state and federal budgets. But the country has already tried and failed to play a shell game with providing medical services to the poor. Either hospitals and providers provide “free” health care to the poor, and pass those costs onto paying customers, or the government pays for indigent health care and passes those costs onto taxpayers.

