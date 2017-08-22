EDITORIAL: Thanks to Sen. Gardner for the town halls

If we’re going to tell Sen. Cory Gardner that he needs to step up, hold town halls in person, and take the heat from constituents, then we should thank him for doing so.

Over the past week, Gardner held town halls in Colorado Springs, Lakewood and Greeley, his first in more than a year. That it’s been that long is a shame for a U.S. senator at a time when there’s so much to discuss with residents of the state he represents. Among those topics: his support of attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and where he stands in regard to the Trump Administration’s continuing, revolting surprises.

Still, the senator deserves to be commended for standing in front of constituents, especially considering that the atmosphere at the town halls, at times, was as much protest as it was meeting.

