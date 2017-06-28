EDITORIAL: Taking care of our trails

An endowment fund, which was created last year to help maintain area trails on public lands, is currently lacking grassroots support, and promoters of the Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund, which is held by the Yampa Valley Community Foundation, are looking for ways to change that.

Donations to the fund currently total about $131,238, which is almost $70,000 short of this year’s fundraising goal of $200,000. We encourage those who enjoy our trails — visitors and locals — to support trail upkeep by donating to the endowment fund and also making sure they are doing their part to keep the trails in tip-top shape. Every donation counts, and even $1 a month from users would add up quickly.

Because the trail endowment fund is fairly new, we hope the lag in fundraising can be attributed to a lack of education and awareness, and we encourage those who are leading the Trail Endowment Maintenance Fund’s rallying cry to continue their efforts.

Read more at Steamboat Today.