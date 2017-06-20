EDITORIAL: Support the state hospital

The state has a duty to serve the mentally ill at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo by complying with Medicare funding standards. No ifs, ands or buts about it. The duty is clear since most of the patients are referred to the state hospital by the courts in the absence of any other acceptable place to take them.

State officials may need to be reminded of the state-commitment nature of the state hospital census at a time when politicians are waging a loud public debate over Medicaid expansion and future funding.

Understaffing of nurses and other direct-care employees is the chief culprit in the threatened cutoff of federal Medicare funds.

