EDITORIAL: Stop Selfie Nation and vandals from trashing Colorado

Here in Colorado, a common way to escape the narcissism and banality of so much of daily life is to head into the wild and spend time with our state’s incredible natural surroundings. We’re lucky to have such opportunities to clear the mind, strengthen the heart (and lungs!) and nourish the soul.

But too often folks are finding corrosive examples of narcissism and banality left behind by others, either purposefully or stupidly. The latest outrages at Hanging Lake are a perfect example: This week, promoters for the Brazilian sportswear company Liquido Active waded into its turquoise waters to film an advertisement. And in April, vandals spray-painted “Blest” on rocks and trees along the popular trail in jaw-dropping Glenwood Canyon. The vandals almost caused forest rangers to close the trail.

Aside from these debasements, large numbers of hikers are degrading the trail and the experience. Too many of them are wading into the lake to play in the waterfall or to stand or sit on its famous fallen log. They bring their dogs. All of these activities break the rules, but with roughly 135,000 visitors to the trail each year, forest rangers can’t keep up.

Hanging Lake’s troubles are being replicated across the state. Hiking many of our mountains too often means choking back sadness or outrage at sites of trash, dog and human waste and vandalism.

