EDITORIAL: How to stop panhandling

They’re a common sight at intersections, store parking lots and other public places. As documented in The Sunday Chieftain, panhandlers are a firmly entrenched part of the urban landscape in Pueblo.

Some sit quietly with signs, while others are more aggressive in accosting people. And while there seem to be a growing number of them, they pose a difficult challenge from a law enforcement perspective.

Cities across the country have tried to pass anti-panhandling ordinances with varying degrees of success.

Read more at The Pueblo Chieftain.