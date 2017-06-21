EDITORIAL: Steamboat’s art scene grabs spotlight

Steamboat Springs’ brand is multi-faceted, from our famous Champagne powder skiing to our ranching heritage to our home-grown Olympians, and woven into the rich fabric of our community is another thread that dates back to the arrival of Charlotte Perry and Portia Mansfield in the early 1900s and the founding of our now world-famous Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp.

That thread is Steamboat’s creative spirit, it’s strong artistic identity, which is on display in the artwork hung on the walls of local galleries, on the murals adorning the exteriors of downtown businesses and in the music performed on stages across town from the Strings Music Pavilion to the free summer concert series at the base of Howelsen Hill to outdoor opera performances at Strawberry Hot Springs.

On June 8, that artistic voice was amplified when Steamboat Springs was named as one of three communities in Colorado to be designated as a Creative District by Colorado Creative Industries following a highly competitive application process. It’s a statewide recognition the local arts community and civic leaders have been working toward for at least five years, and we’re proud of their ongoing efforts.

