EDITORIAL: Steamboat needs to embrace tourism

As summer begins to wind down in the Yampa Valley, the community discussion surrounding summer tourism is still simmering. A large number of letters to the editor on this topic have been published in the Steamboat Pilot & Today over the past several weeks with locals voicing their opinions on both sides of the issue.

Some people are asking whether Steamboat has reached its limit for hosting festivals and special events in the summer while others are reminding people of what Steamboat was like when it virtually shut down for a half a year after the ski mountain closed.

The debate is a healthy one, and we’re glad Steamboat is the kind of place where people engage in constructive discussions about issues that matter. We also believe it’s important for community leaders to listen to input from local citizens and look for ways to mitigate the impact summer tourism may be having on the lives of those who live and work here.

Read more at Steamboat Today.