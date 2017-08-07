EDITORIAL: Starving coal power plants to save the environment is misguided

There are many reasons to oppose two applications in Colorado to expand existing coal mining operations, but one of those reasons is not the mounting climate change “social cost” of burning coal and releasing methane.

Yes, the buildup of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere is distressing and contributing to the global warming that poses a real — albeit distant — threat to our environment, wildlife and coastal cities.

But the place to effect meaningful change is not on the front end by eliminating the extraction of coal and gas from the ground. Interfering with efforts to meet our nation’s demand for coal will hurt nearly every community in America where 32 percent of the U.S. power market still depends on burning this dirty fossil fuel to power cities.

