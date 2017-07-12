EDITORIAL: St. Mary-Corwin is here to stay

Rumors of the demise of St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center have been greatly exaggerated. Brian Moore, St. Mary-Corwin’s president and chief executive officer, and Mike Cafasso, the hospital’s vice president of operations, made that point very clear during their meeting with The Pueblo Chieftain’s editorial board last week.

“One of the biggest questions that I’ve fielded is, ‘Is St. Mary-Corwin going to close?’ ” Moore said. “And my answer has been, ‘Absolutely not.’ We’re proactively positioning for the future.”

That’s reassuring to hear, although it’s understandable that people have been asking Moore that question. The hospital recently announced plans to close its acute inpatient rehabilitation center and is studying whether to discontinue its labor and delivery program. Those moves have led some people in the community to question St. Mary-Corwin’s long-term viability.

Read more at The Pueblo Chieftain.