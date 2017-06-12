EDITORIAL: Sinking in a quagmire of lies, Trump can no longer be president

Thursday’s testimony by fired FBI Director James Comey was the capper on months-long revelations that President Donald Trump is an egregious serial liar who no longer commands the credibility needed to be president.

Trump has given himself no choice now but to resign or face inevitable impeachment.

Unrepentant, Trump immediately doubled down on his lies today after Comey’s shocking and compelling testimony before the Senate committee charged with determining the extent of Russian involvement in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump Campaign.

Comey’s testimony was laudable and believable. Trump’s broken connection with the truth, reality and any normal sense of scruples simply resulted in just more of Trump after the hearing.

