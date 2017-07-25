EDITORIAL: Sheriff’s dept’s operation of the jail is exemplary

It will be a few more months before the Major League Baseball season is over and we know if anyone has earned the coveted Triple Crown, which is given to a player who finishes first in three top offensive categories. It’s such a difficult feat that it doesn’t happen every year — or even most years. And it would be even more difficult if a player managed to win the award while batting with one hand tied behind his back.

That’s a pretty good analogy for what the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office has accomplished by earning Triple Crown status of a different sort from the National Sheriff’s Association. Sheriff’s offices are granted Triple Crown status when they are simultaneously accredited through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, the Commission on Accreditation for Corrections of the American Correctional Association and the National Commission on Correctional Health Care.

Only 44 sheriff’s offices in the country have achieved Triple Crown status, including only three others from Colorado. This isn’t the first time Pueblo County has received the honor, either. The office previously held Triple Crown status in 2001.

