EDITORIAL: Serious policy talks needed on health care

To hear some say it, those who support changes to the Affordable Care Act are doing so only because of their malice toward fellow humans. Others see the fulfillment of the promise to repeal and replace the law — and its individual mandate requiring the purchase of insurance — as the only way to preserve American liberty.

When the argument is painted in such broad, emotional strokes, there is no way to see the rational arguments on either side.

It’s time for elected leaders, including the congressional delegation from Colorado, to do their jobs: gather testimony from residents and experts across the spectrum, hold hearings and debate the merits of health care policy. If a bill gets enough support from both the Senate and the House, send it to the president for a signature.

When the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010, it greatly expanded government’s role in the health insurance industry. In addition to the individual health insurance mandate, the law created an expansion to the federal Medicaid program, required insurers to cover more treatment options and required them to sell coverage to individuals with pre-existing conditions.

