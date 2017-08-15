EDITORIAL: School safety first, but …

Sometimes it pays to read the fine print.

Last week, Colorado drew unfavorable headlines when the state finished dead last in a national study of safety in high school sports. The Korey Stringer Institute evaluated all 50 states and the District of Columbia on standards each had in place for preventing heat stroke, traumatic head injuries and other health problems related to high school athletics.

Colorado got only 23 of 100 possible points in the ranking — which, at first glance, seems like cause for alarm. Could it be that Colorado kids are at greater risk of collapsing on athletic fields than their peers around the country?

