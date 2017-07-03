EDITORIAL: Scholarships are a good use of proceeds from marijuana sales

We have to admit, it was a fun photo.

Dozens of recent high school graduates — and a few who have finished some college — standing on the steps of the Pueblo County Courthouse recently, waiting to receive their $2,000 scholarships.

And other photos of students posing with their parents likewise were fun.

We also have to admit that while the photos and the story about 210 Pueblo students receiving the scholarships were pleasing, we remain a bit unnerved by the source of the funding.

