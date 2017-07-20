EDITORIAL: Save the waterworks

It’s doubtful that the Founding Fathers of our country imagined that future generations of Americans would celebrate our country’s independence by repeatedly dousing each other with water. Nevertheless, the Pueblo West Wet N’ Wild Independence Day Parade has grown into a fun tradition that attracted about 16,000 participants earlier this month.

The problem is that the parade is getting too wild, at least according to some of those who attended. There were reports that some people were throwing frozen water balloons or spraying people with highly-pressurized or soapy water.

As a result, the Pueblo West Metropolitan District Board of Directors is thinking about ending the tradition. The directors are not wrong to be responsive to complaints. Public safety is not something that government officials should ever take lightly. However, let’s hope that a solution can be found that doesn’t involve canceling the parade.

