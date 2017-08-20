EDITORIAL: Romney emerges from the shadows

Democrats and Independents have been asking for months, to little or no effect, when traditional Republicans would stand up to the chaos presidency of Donald Trump. As Washington Post columnist Fareed Zakaria points out elsewhere in these pages, traditional elites have not exactly been a profile in courage.

But last week, Mitt Romney, the party’s 2012 presidential nominee, emerged from the shadows to make a stark demand — that Trump apologize to the nation for his divisive remarks following a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Va. Of all the outrageous, counter-productive things Trump has said and done as a candidate and as president, his remarks suggesting a moral equivalence between white supremacists and counter-protesters may finally represent a tipping point among Republicans. Well, at least a few of them.

More integrity has been demonstrated outside political circles than within them. The heads of every branch of the armed forces pushed back on Trump’s remarks with public statements emphasizing their rejection of racial and religious bigotry. Chief executives of businesses who made up two Trump advisory councils decided to disband those councils after Trump publicly attacked Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, an African-American, following Frazier’s resignation from one of the councils.

