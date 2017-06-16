EDITORIAL: Riverwalk bid chosen

H.W. Houston Construction’s selection as the preferred design-build contractor moves the Pueblo Convention Center-Historic Riverwalk expansion a significant step closer to becoming a reality.

The Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority has chosen the Pueblo contractor’s bid for the first phase of the long-awaited project over four competitors, including G.H. Phipps, Mortenson, Bryan Construction and a team made up of iiCon Construction and Cortez Construction. Urban Renewal now will enter into negotiations on contract details.

The agency soon will issue tax revenue bonds to raise an expected $16 million to $17 million to finance the expansion. When financing is secured, phase one will advance to construction planning on improvements — an addition for the convention center exhibit hall, Professional Bull Riders-anchored sports performance center and a parking garage, all to be designed and built by H.W. Houston. A separate construction bid is planned for Gateway Plaza outdoor event space.

Read more at The Pueblo Chieftain.